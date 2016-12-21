Big Bash: Andre Russell's black and pink bat banned by Cricket Australia

Andre Russell played for Nottinghamshire in this year's T20 Blast and was part of the West Indies team that won the World Twenty20 in April

Cricket Australia (CA) has banned the black and pink bat used by Sydney Thunder's Andre Russell in the Big Bash after it left marks on the ball.

The West Indies all-rounder made nine from seven balls in Thunder's nine-wicket derby defeat by Sydney Sixers.

Players can use coloured bats in the Big Bash as long as it is the same as the club's primary colour, or black.

CA had originally approved Russell's bat before Monday's match, which was the 2016-17 tournament opener.

Head of the Big Bash Anthony Everard said: "The match officials provided feedback to Cricket Australia that the bat used by Andre left black marks on the match ball.

"As a result, we have decided to withdraw our approval for Andre to use the bat.

"Should Andre, or any other Big Bash or Women's Big Bash player for that matter, wish to use a bat with a different colouring solution that doesn't result in the discolouration of the match ball, they will be permitted to do so.

"This is subject to Cricket Australia being satisfied that the bat won't compromise the integrity of the game, which we believe discolouring the match ball does."