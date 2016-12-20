Your best moment of 2016: Ben Stokes' fastest double century tops our rankings

Media playback is not supported on this device Ben Stokes makes history in South Africa

Once again it's been an action-packed year of cricket, but what was your favourite moment?

BBC Sport and BBC Radio 5 live asked you to pick your highlights and these, as revealed during the Tuffers and Vaughan Show on Tuesday, were your top 10 in ranking order:

The list is an average of the positions each moment was selected in by listeners

Dog stops play misses out

But - and we're at a loss as to why - the moment when a dog invaded the pitch during England's second Test in India failed to make it into your top 10.

"It was fast! There were about eight of the security staff chasing it around the ground... they had a right sweat on," recalled Vaughan.

Its omission from the top 10 won't stop us enjoying Test Match Special's commentary of the incident again, and again:

'Like a greyhound race without the hare!' Dog stops play in India

Why Stokes' innings was so special

On 3 January, Ben Stokes hit England's fastest double century and Test history's second fastest during the drawn second Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Stokes raced to 200 in 163 balls to beat Ian Botham's 220-ball record, and was eventually out for 258 as England declared on 629-6.

"He really did bat at times like Adam Gilchrist and at times he looked like Garry Sobers. Gilchrist and Sobers mixed in and you've got quite a nice batsman on your hands," said Vaughan, who was commentating for Test Match Special at the time.

"It was an amazing knock, but it was more clinical than just teeing off," said Tufnell. "He was just crunching it.

"And he can only get better, with the bat and ball. I think in a few years he will actually come into his own as a bowler but as a batsman he is already a counter-puncher who can take the game away from the opposition."

Jonny Bairstow also struck his maiden Test century and shared in a Test world-record stand of 399 for the sixth wicket - all of which helped him come ninth in our list.

Only New Zealand's Nathan Astle has reached a Test double hundred more quickly than Stokes, off 153 balls against England in 2002.

What they said at the time

Stokes' double century contained 26 fours and seven sixes

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "What an astonishing innings. This man has played an innings that no-one here will ever forget.

"They are all standing and applauding something that has been absolutely magnificent."

Former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott on Test Match Special: "That was phenomenal. You've seen something special. You don't get 200s like that very often - very rare. It's been a memorable day."

Stokes in numbers - the records that fell

Fastest Test double century by an England batsman

Highest score by an England batsman at Newlands, beating Jack Hobbs' 187 in 1910

Most sixes by an England batsman (11), surpassing Wally Hammond in 1933

Most runs scored in a day of Test cricket in South Africa (453), beating the 450 made by Australia in Johannesburg in 1921

Highest score by a number six, bettering Doug Walters' 250 for Australia against New Zealand in 1977

Stokes and Bairstow set the fastest 300 partnership, beating India's Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid

Stokes and Bairstow set the highest Test partnership for the sixth wicket

The runner-up - Brathwaite's four sixes in final over

Carlos Brathwaite hit every one of the first four balls of the final over for six as West Indies stunned England to win the World Twenty20 in April.

Needing 19 off the last six balls of the game to win, Brathwaite's match-winning blitz off Stokes sealed a quite stunning victory against the odds.

"I thought it was done and dusted when Ben Stokes had the ball in his hand, thinking 'how can he get this wrong?'," said Vaughan.

"Stokes didn't quite get it right in that final over, but what striking it was from Brathwaite."

World Twenty20 final: West Indies' Brathwaite hits four sixes in final over

