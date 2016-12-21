Tom Abell: Somerset opener named new four-day captain

Previous captain Chris Rogers (right) retired at the end of the 2016 season

Somerset have named 22-year-old batsman Tom Abell as their new captain in four-day cricket, with Jim Allenby remaining in charge of their limited-overs side.

Abell replaces Chris Rogers as skipper, following the former Australia Test opener's retirement in September.

He has played 32 first-class matches since his debut in 2014, averaging 31.37 and scoring three centuries.

Somerset finished second in County Championship Division One in 2016, narrowly missing out on a maiden title.

Middlesex became champions on a thrilling final day as they dramatically beat Yorkshire at Lord's.

"People will no doubt point out Tom's age but that doesn't come in to it," director of cricket Matt Maynard told Somerset's website.

"If you're good enough, you're old enough - and Tom is certainly good enough. He has an old head on those young shoulders and he is held in very high regard by his team-mates."

Taunton-born Abell said: "I feel hugely privileged and humbled.

"To follow on from some of the previous captains of the club who are listed on the honours board in the pavilion is an incredible feeling and something that I don't think will sink in for a while."