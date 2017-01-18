Dean Elgar: Somerset sign South Africa opener as overseas player

Dean Elgar
Dean Elgar scored an unbeaten 118 against England at Durban in December 2015

Somerset have signed South Africa opener Dean Elgar as their overseas player for 2017.

The 29-year-old left-hander, who has previously played for Surrey, has hit six centuries in 32 Test matches and a total of 28 in first-class cricket.

His arrival is set to fill the gap in Somerset's batting line-up vacated by the retirement of former captain Chris Rogers at the end of the 2016 season.

He will be available for all formats, around his international commitments.

Elgar joins a Somerset top order that includes new club captain Tom Abell and former England opener Marcus Trescothick, who signed a new deal for 2017 in August.

The Taunton-based side finished second in the County Championship in 2016, narrowly missing out on a maiden title as Middlesex triumphed on the final day of the season.

As a slow left-arm bowler, Elgar has also taken 13 Test wickets.

He first played for Somerset in 2013 on a short-term contract, when he provided cover for Alviro Petersen.

