Australia v Pakistan: Tourists fall short of world record run chase in Brisbane

Asad Shafiq equalled his highest Test score but fell with Pakistan 41 short of a historic victory

First Test, Brisbane (d/n, day five): Australia 429 & 202-5 dec: Khawaja 74, Smith 63 Pakistan 142 & 450: Shafiq 137, Azhar 71, Younus 65, Starc 4-119 Australia won by 39 runs Scorecard

Pakistan fell short of completing a world record run chase in the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

The tourists, set a target of 490, began the final day on 382-8 and were on target for a famous victory until Asad Shafiq fell for 137 at 449-9.

Yasir Shah was run out by Steve Smith's direct hit from second slip four balls later as the home side won by 39 runs.

The record for the highest successful Test chase is West Indies' 418-7 to beat Australia in Antigua in 2003.

However, Pakistan's 450 all out equals the third highest score made in the fourth innings of any Test.

Man of the match Shafiq, who reached his century just before the end of day four, had expertly shepherded the tail, sharing half-century stands for the seventh, eighth and ninth wicket - the first time this had happened in a Test - with Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Yasir.

But when Shafiq fended off a Mitchell Starc bouncer to David Warner at gully, the Australians were swiftly able to wrap up victory in the 22nd over of the final day of this day-night encounter as Yasir fell after skipper Smith's direct hit caught him out of his crease.

The three-match series continues with the traditional Boxing Day Test in Melbourne on 26 December.

So close, so far - the stats

230 - the most runs after the fall of the sixth wicket in the fourth innings of a Test (beating India's 227 against England at Lord's in 2002)

1988 - the last year Australia lost a Test at the Gabba. They are unbeaten in their last 28 visits (21 wins, seven draws)

Pakistan have lost their last 10 Tests in Australia, following 3-0 series defeats in 1999-2000, 2004-05 and 2009-10

Shafiq's 137 was the fifth highest Pakistan individual fourth-innings score, and equalled his own Test-best score (made v New Zealand in Sharjah, 2014)

South Africa remain the only Test side not to enforce the follow-on and lose (v Australia at Durban in 1950)