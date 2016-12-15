BBC Sport - Cricket: England captain Alastair Cook to hold talks with Andrew Strauss next month
Cook to hold talks with Strauss next month
- From the section Cricket
England captain Alastair Cook says he will be discussing, among other things, his future with ECB director Andrew Strauss in January.
READ MORE: Anderson out of fifth Test in India
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired