England and Australia previously contested the Ashes and five one-day internationals between 23 November and 28 January.

England squad: Jake Ball, Sam Billings (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (capt), Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, David Willey, Mark Wood.

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, David Warner (capt), Adam Zampa.

NZ squad: Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Anaru Kitchen, Colin Munro, Seth Rance, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Ben Wheeler, Kane Williamson (capt).

February (all matches are Twenty20)

2 Prime Minister's XI v England, Canberra (08:15 GMT)

3 Australia v New Zealand, Sydney (07:00 GMT)

7 Australia v England, Hobart (07:00 GMT)

10 Australia v England, Melbourne (07:00 GMT)

13 New Zealand v England, Wellington (Westpac Stadium) (06:00 GMT)

16 New Zealand v Australia, Auckland (06:00 GMT)

18 New Zealand v England, Hamilton (06:00 GMT)

21 Final, Auckland (06:00 GMT)

England then stay in New Zealand to play five one-day internationals and two Tests between 25 February and 3 April.

