Ashes: England in Australia 2017-18 - fixtures, results and squad

2017-18 Ashes Venues: Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne, Sydney Dates: 23 November to 7 January Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online & BBC Sport app. Live text on the BBC Sport website.

England squad

Joe Root (captain, Yorkshire), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (wk, Yorkshire), Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Gary Ballance (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Alastair Cook (Essex), Mason Crane (Hampshire), Tom Curran (Surrey)*, Ben Foakes (wk, Surrey), Dawid Malan (Middlesex), Craig Overton (Somerset), Ben Stokes (Durham), Mark Stoneman (Surrey), James Vince (Hampshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

*Finn was added to the squad on 6 October after the ECB said Ben Stokes will not travel "as it stands". Tom Curran replaced Finn on 7 November following Finn's withdrawal because of injury.

Australia squad for first Test

Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine (wk), Chadd Sayers, Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell.**

*Maxwell was called up to the squad on 22 November as cover for Warner and Marsh.

Fixtures and results

November

4-5 v Western Australia XI, Perth (Waca) Match drawn Report. Scorecard

8-11 v Cricket Australia XI, Adelaide (d/n) England won by 192 runs Report. Scorecard

15-18 v Cricket Australia XI, Townsville Match drawn Report. Scorecard

23-27 1st Test, Brisbane (00:00 GMT)

December

2-6 2nd Test, Adelaide (d/n) (04:00 GMT)

9-10 v Cricket Australia XI, Perth (venue TBC)

14-18 3rd Test, Perth (Waca) (02:30 GMT)

26-30 4th Test, Melbourne (23:30 GMT, 25-29 Dec)

January

4-8 5th Test, Sydney (23:30 GMT, 3-7 Jan)

11 v Cricket Australia XI, Sydney (venue TBC)

14 1st ODI, Melbourne (03:20 GMT)

19 2nd ODI, Brisbane (04:20 GMT)

21 3rd ODI, Sydney (03:20 GMT)

26 4th ODI, Adelaide (03:50 GMT)

28 5th ODI, Perth (Perth Stadium) (06:20 GMT)

Following the ODIs, England and Australia then take part in a triangular Twenty20 series with New Zealand, hosted by Australia and New Zealand, from 3-18 February. England's squad for those matches will be announced at a later date.

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made