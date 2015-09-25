County ins & outs - signings, departures and rumours

Middlesex lift the County Championship cup at Lord's
Middlesex won their first Championship title since 1993 on the final day of the 2016 season

With the 2016 season over, stay up to date with the latest player signings, moves and speculation from all the counties for 2017.

Counties are allowed to field two overseas players in Twenty20 games, with up to four registered for that competition, although only two can be registered at any one time, and registrations must be for a minimum of 10 days.

Only one overseas player is permitted in the County Championship and One-Day Cup competitions.

Guide to abbreviations
Also shows, where relevant, players' previous counties
KPK: Kolpak contractREL: Released
RET: RetiredYTH: From youth teams
EUP: European Union passportUKP: Born overseas, but has UK passport

Kolpak contracts are signed by foreign players, using a European Court ruling to avoid counting against the quota of one overseas player per club.

Players who moved counties or retired during the 2016 season are included on the 2016 list. Have we missed anyone? Please let us know.

Most recent confirmed moves
15 December - Neil Broom, who had been playing for Derbyshire on a UK passport, is to leave after being recalled to the New Zealand side
15 December - Gloucestershire re-sign Australian seamer Andrew Tye as their overseas player for Twenty20 cricket
9 December - Sussex sign South Africa's Vernon Philander as their overseas player for the first half of the season

DERBYSHIRE

Overseas player 2016: Hamish Rutherford (New Zealand); James Neesham (New Zealand)
Overseas player 2017: Jeevan Mendis (Sri Lanka, until June); Imran Tahir (South Africa, from June after Champions Trophy)
InOut
Gary Wilson (Surrey)Callum Parkinson (Leicestershire)
Luis Reece (Lancashire)Chesney Hughes (REL)
Imran Tahir (Nottinghamshire)Wes Durston (REL)
Hardus Viljoen (Kent, as KPK)Harry White (REL)
Neil Broom (REL)
Full Derbyshire squad listLatest Derbyshire news

Other news: The county have announced a new coaching set-up, with ex-captain Kim Barnett as director of cricket, supported by Twenty20 specialist coach John Wright, first XI support coach Steve Stubbings and development coach Mal Loye. AJ Harris has left his post as academy director, while seamer Tony Palladino has taken a player-coach role. Durston's departure leaves a vacancy as limited-overs captain.

DURHAM

Overseas player 2016: none
Overseas player 2017: TBC
InOut
Cameron Steel (YTH)Gordon Muchall (RET)
Mark Stoneman (Surrey)
Phil Mustard (Gloucestershire)
Scott Borthwick (Surrey)
Asher Hart (Hampshire)
Gurman Randhawa (REL)
Calum MacLeod (REL)
Jamie Harrison (REL)
Full Durham squad listLatest Durham news

Other news: Durham were relegated to Division Two over financial issues but have agreed a £3.74m rescue package with the local council. They have a vacancy as one-day captain following Stoneman's departure.

ESSEX

Overseas player 2016: Jesse Ryder (New Zealand); Wahab Riaz (Pakistan)
Overseas player 2017: Neil Wagner (New Zealand, for first half of season); Mohammad Amir (Pakistan, from 19 June)
InOut
Adam Wheater (Hampshire)Graham Napier (RET)
Simon Harmer (KPK)David Masters (RET)
Neil Wagner (Lancashire)Jaik Mickleburgh (REL)
Full Essex squad listLatest Essex news

Other news: Ravi Bopara has relinquished the limited-overs captaincy, with Ryan ten Doeschate now leading in all formats.

GLAMORGAN

Overseas player 2016: Jacques Rudolph (South Africa); Dale Steyn (South Africa); Shaun Tait (Australia)
Overseas player 2017: Jacques Rudolph (South Africa)
InOut
noneJames Kettleborough (REL)
Dewi Penrhyn Jones (REL)
Full Glamorgan squad listLatest Glamorgan news

Possible signings: Chief executive Hugh Morris says recruiting another pace bowler is their priority.

GLOUCESTERSHIRE

Overseas player 2016: Cameron Bancroft (Australia); Michael Klinger (Australia); Andrew Tye (Australia)
Overseas player 2017: Cameron Bancroft (Australia); Michael Klinger (Australia, primarily for limited-overs cricket); Andrew Tye (Australia, for Twenty20)
InOut
Phil Mustard (Durham)Hamish Marshall (REL)
Tom Hampton (REL)
Full Gloucestershire squad listLatest Gloucestershire news

HAMPSHIRE

Overseas player 2016: Ryan McLaren (South Africa); Shahid Afridi (Pakistan); Darren Sammy (West Indies)
Overseas player 2017: George Bailey (Australia)
InOut
Asher Hart (Durham)Adam Wheater (Essex)
Fraser Hay (UKP)James Tomlinson (RET)
George Bailey (Middlesex)Andy Carter (RET)
Ryan McLaren (Lancashire)
Full Hampshire squad listLatest Hampshire news

Other news: Hampshire were reprieved from relegation because of Durham's financial problems. Craig White has replaced Dale Benkenstein as head coach.

KENT

Overseas player 2016: Kagiso Rabada (South Africa); Tom Latham (New Zealand); Hardus Viljoen (South Africa)
Overseas player 2017: TBC
InOut
Will Gidman (Nottinghamshire)David Griffiths (REL)
Sam Weller (REL)
Hardus Viljoen (Derbyshire, as KPK)
Full Kent squad listLatest Kent news

Other news: Head coach Jimmy Adams has stepped down after five years in charge of the club.

LANCASHIRE

Overseas player 2016: Neil Wagner (New Zealand); Martin Guptill (New Zealand)
Overseas player 2017: James Faulkner (Australia, for Twenty20); Ryan McLaren (South Africa)
InOut
Ryan McLaren (Hampshire)Gavin Griffiths (Leicestershire)
Brooke Guest (UKP)Luis Reece (Derbyshire)
George Edwards (REL)
Nathan Buck (Northamptonshire)
Neil Wagner (Essex)
Full Lancashire squad listLatest Lancashire news

Possible departures: Director of cricket has been linked with a return to Warwickshire. Ex-South Africa batsman Alviro Petersen has said he may not return in 2017 for family reasons.

LEICESTERSHIRE

Overseas player 2016: Clint McKay (Australia); Umar Akmal (Pakistan); Farhaan Behardien (South Africa)
Overseas player 2017: Clint McKay (Australia); Sharjeel Khan (Pakistan, for Twenty20)
InOut
Richard Jones (Warwickshire)Rob Taylor (REL)
Gavin Griffiths (Lancashire)Atif Sheikh (REL)
Callum Parkinson (Derbyshire)Ollie Freckingham (REL)
Colin Ackermann (EUP)Jigar Naik (REL)
Michael Burgess (REL)
Full Leicestershire squad listLatest Leicestershire news

Other news: Elite performance director Andrew McDonald has left the county, to be replaced by assistant Pierre de Bruyn. Former Derbyshire elite performance director Graeme Welch will be his assistant, with former batsman John Sadler as 2nd XI coach. Clint McKay has taken over as limited-overs captain from Mark Pettini.

MIDDLESEX

Overseas player 2016: Brendon McCullum (New Zealand); Mitchell McClenaghan (New Zealand); Adam Voges (Australia); George Bailey (Australia)
Overseas player 2017: TBC
InOut
noneGeorge Bailey (Hampshire)
Full Middlesex squad listLatest Middlesex news

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE

Overseas player 2016: Rory Kleinveldt (South Africa); Seekkuge Prasanna (Sri Lanka)
Overseas player 2017: Rory Kleinveldt (South Africa)
InOut
Nathan Buck (Lancashire)Olly Stone (Warwickshire)
Full Northamptonshire squad listLatest Northamptonshire news

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE

Overseas player 2016: Dan Christian (Australia); Jackson Bird (Australia); Andre Russell (West Indies); Imran Tahir (South Africa)
Overseas player 2017: TBC
InOut
Ben Kitt (YTH)Sam Wood (REL)
Will Gidman (Kent)
Imran Tahir (Derbyshire)
Full Notts squad listLatest Notts news

Other news: Former England head coach Peter Moores, who has worked as a coaching consultant at Trent Bridge since June 2015, will took over as head coach from 1 October. He will work alongside director of cricket Mick Newell, with Paul Franks as assistant head coach.

SOMERSET

Overseas player 2016: Chris Rogers (Australia); Chris Gayle (West Indies); Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)
Overseas player 2017: TBC
InOut
Steven Davies (Surrey)Alex Barrow (REL)
George Bartlett (YTH)Chris Rogers (RET)
Full Somerset squad listLatest Somerset news

Other news: Tom Abell has succeeded Rogers as Somerset's captain in the County Championship.

SURREY

Overseas player 2016: Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka); Dwayne Bravo (West Indies); Aaron Finch (Australia); Chris Morris (South Africa)
Overseas player 2017: Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)
InOut
Mark Stoneman (Durham)Steven Davies (Somerset)
Scott Borthwick (Durham)Gary Wilson (Derbyshire)
Azhar Mahmood (RET)
Full Surrey squad listLatest Surrey news

SUSSEX

Overseas player 2016: Ross Taylor (New Zealand); Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh); David Wiese (South Africa); Nuwan Kulasekara (Sri Lanka)
Overseas player 2017: Vernon Philander (South Africa, until mid-June)
InOut
Delray Rawlins (YTH)Lewis Hatchett (RET)
Stiaan van Zyl (KPK)Craig Cachopa (REL)
Fynn Hudson-Prentice (REL)
Full Sussex squad listLatest Sussex news

Other news: Chief executive Zac Toumazi will leave at the end of 2016 and will be replaced by former England rugby union international Rob Andrew. Ed Joyce will only play part of the County Championship season after signing a central contract with Cricket Ireland.

WARWICKSHIRE

Overseas player 2016: Jeetan Patel (New Zealand), Luke Ronchi (New Zealand); Matthew Wade (Australia)
Overseas player 2017: Jeetan Patel (New Zealand)
InOut
Olly Stone (Northamptonshire)Richard Jones (Leicestershire)
Recordo Gordon (REL)
Full Warwickshire squad listLatest Warwickshire news

Other news: Director of cricket Dougie Brown has left the county with Lancashire's Ashley Giles linked with a return to Edgbaston to replace him. As part of a restructure Jim Troughton has moved up from assistant coach to become first-team coach.

WORCESTERSHIRE

Overseas player 2016: Matt Henry (New Zealand); Kyle Abbott (South Africa); Mitchell Santner (New Zealand); Miguel Cummins (West Indies)
Overseas player 2017: John Hastings (Australia, second half of season), Mitchell Santner (New Zealand, for Twenty20)
InOut
noneChris Russell (REL)
Full Worcestershire squad listLatest Worcestershire news

Possible signings: Worcestershire may look for an overseas bowler for the early part of the season after Hastings - who had planned to spend the entire summer at New Road - was forced to have knee surgery which will may rule him out of the early games.

Other news: Joe Leach has replaced Daryl Mitchell as captain.

YORKSHIRE

Overseas player 2016: Kane Williamson (New Zealand); Travis Head (Australia); Jake Lehmann (Australia)
Overseas player 2017: TBC
InOut
noneAndrew Gale (RET)
Full Yorkshire squad listLatest Yorkshire news

Other news: First XI coach Jason Gillespie left at the end of the 2016 season and has been replaced by club captain Andrew Gale. Gary Ballance has been named captain in all three formats of the game, meaning Alex Lees also steps down as limited-overs captain.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Winter Activity Camp
Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired