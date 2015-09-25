County ins & outs - signings, departures and rumours

Middlesex won their first Championship title since 1993 on the final day of the 2016 season

With the 2016 season over, stay up to date with the latest player signings, moves and speculation from all the counties for 2017.

Counties are allowed to field two overseas players in Twenty20 games, with up to four registered for that competition, although only two can be registered at any one time, and registrations must be for a minimum of 10 days.

Only one overseas player is permitted in the County Championship and One-Day Cup competitions.

Guide to abbreviations Also shows, where relevant, players' previous counties KPK: Kolpak contract REL: Released RET: Retired YTH: From youth teams EUP: European Union passport UKP: Born overseas, but has UK passport

Kolpak contracts are signed by foreign players, using a European Court ruling to avoid counting against the quota of one overseas player per club.

Players who moved counties or retired during the 2016 season are included on the 2016 list. Have we missed anyone? Please let us know.

DERBYSHIRE

Overseas player 2016: Hamish Rutherford (New Zealand); James Neesham (New Zealand) Overseas player 2017: Jeevan Mendis (Sri Lanka, until June); Imran Tahir (South Africa, from June after Champions Trophy)

Other news: The county have announced a new coaching set-up, with ex-captain Kim Barnett as director of cricket, supported by Twenty20 specialist coach John Wright, first XI support coach Steve Stubbings and development coach Mal Loye. AJ Harris has left his post as academy director, while seamer Tony Palladino has taken a player-coach role. Durston's departure leaves a vacancy as limited-overs captain.

DURHAM

Overseas player 2016: none Overseas player 2017: TBC

Other news: Durham were relegated to Division Two over financial issues but have agreed a £3.74m rescue package with the local council. They have a vacancy as one-day captain following Stoneman's departure.

ESSEX

Overseas player 2016: Jesse Ryder (New Zealand); Wahab Riaz (Pakistan) Overseas player 2017: Neil Wagner (New Zealand, for first half of season); Mohammad Amir (Pakistan, from 19 June)

Other news: Ravi Bopara has relinquished the limited-overs captaincy, with Ryan ten Doeschate now leading in all formats.

GLAMORGAN

Overseas player 2016: Jacques Rudolph (South Africa); Dale Steyn (South Africa); Shaun Tait (Australia) Overseas player 2017: Jacques Rudolph (South Africa)

Possible signings: Chief executive Hugh Morris says recruiting another pace bowler is their priority.

GLOUCESTERSHIRE

Overseas player 2016: Cameron Bancroft (Australia); Michael Klinger (Australia); Andrew Tye (Australia) Overseas player 2017: Cameron Bancroft (Australia); Michael Klinger (Australia, primarily for limited-overs cricket); Andrew Tye (Australia, for Twenty20)

HAMPSHIRE

Overseas player 2016: Ryan McLaren (South Africa); Shahid Afridi (Pakistan); Darren Sammy (West Indies) Overseas player 2017: George Bailey (Australia)

Other news: Hampshire were reprieved from relegation because of Durham's financial problems. Craig White has replaced Dale Benkenstein as head coach.

KENT

Overseas player 2016: Kagiso Rabada (South Africa); Tom Latham (New Zealand); Hardus Viljoen (South Africa) Overseas player 2017: TBC

Other news: Head coach Jimmy Adams has stepped down after five years in charge of the club.

LANCASHIRE

Overseas player 2016: Neil Wagner (New Zealand); Martin Guptill (New Zealand) Overseas player 2017: James Faulkner (Australia, for Twenty20); Ryan McLaren (South Africa)

Possible departures: Director of cricket has been linked with a return to Warwickshire. Ex-South Africa batsman Alviro Petersen has said he may not return in 2017 for family reasons.

LEICESTERSHIRE

Overseas player 2016: Clint McKay (Australia); Umar Akmal (Pakistan); Farhaan Behardien (South Africa) Overseas player 2017: Clint McKay (Australia); Sharjeel Khan (Pakistan, for Twenty20)

Other news: Elite performance director Andrew McDonald has left the county, to be replaced by assistant Pierre de Bruyn. Former Derbyshire elite performance director Graeme Welch will be his assistant, with former batsman John Sadler as 2nd XI coach. Clint McKay has taken over as limited-overs captain from Mark Pettini.

MIDDLESEX

Overseas player 2016: Brendon McCullum (New Zealand); Mitchell McClenaghan (New Zealand); Adam Voges (Australia); George Bailey (Australia) Overseas player 2017: TBC

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE

Overseas player 2016: Rory Kleinveldt (South Africa); Seekkuge Prasanna (Sri Lanka) Overseas player 2017: Rory Kleinveldt (South Africa)

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE

Overseas player 2016: Dan Christian (Australia); Jackson Bird (Australia); Andre Russell (West Indies); Imran Tahir (South Africa) Overseas player 2017: TBC

Other news: Former England head coach Peter Moores, who has worked as a coaching consultant at Trent Bridge since June 2015, will took over as head coach from 1 October. He will work alongside director of cricket Mick Newell, with Paul Franks as assistant head coach.

SOMERSET

Overseas player 2016: Chris Rogers (Australia); Chris Gayle (West Indies); Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) Overseas player 2017: TBC

Other news: Tom Abell has succeeded Rogers as Somerset's captain in the County Championship.

SURREY

Overseas player 2016: Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka); Dwayne Bravo (West Indies); Aaron Finch (Australia); Chris Morris (South Africa) Overseas player 2017: Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

SUSSEX

Overseas player 2016: Ross Taylor (New Zealand); Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh); David Wiese (South Africa); Nuwan Kulasekara (Sri Lanka) Overseas player 2017: Vernon Philander (South Africa, until mid-June)

Other news: Chief executive Zac Toumazi will leave at the end of 2016 and will be replaced by former England rugby union international Rob Andrew. Ed Joyce will only play part of the County Championship season after signing a central contract with Cricket Ireland.

WARWICKSHIRE

Overseas player 2016: Jeetan Patel (New Zealand), Luke Ronchi (New Zealand); Matthew Wade (Australia) Overseas player 2017: Jeetan Patel (New Zealand)

Other news: Director of cricket Dougie Brown has left the county with Lancashire's Ashley Giles linked with a return to Edgbaston to replace him. As part of a restructure Jim Troughton has moved up from assistant coach to become first-team coach.

WORCESTERSHIRE

Overseas player 2016: Matt Henry (New Zealand); Kyle Abbott (South Africa); Mitchell Santner (New Zealand); Miguel Cummins (West Indies) Overseas player 2017: John Hastings (Australia, second half of season), Mitchell Santner (New Zealand, for Twenty20)

Possible signings: Worcestershire may look for an overseas bowler for the early part of the season after Hastings - who had planned to spend the entire summer at New Road - was forced to have knee surgery which will may rule him out of the early games.

Other news: Joe Leach has replaced Daryl Mitchell as captain.

YORKSHIRE

Overseas player 2016: Kane Williamson (New Zealand); Travis Head (Australia); Jake Lehmann (Australia) Overseas player 2017: TBC

Other news: First XI coach Jason Gillespie left at the end of the 2016 season and has been replaced by club captain Andrew Gale. Gary Ballance has been named captain in all three formats of the game, meaning Alex Lees also steps down as limited-overs captain.