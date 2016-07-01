West Indies in England 2017
- From the section Cricket
August
25-29 2nd Test, Headingley (11:00 BST)
September
2-3 v Leicestershire (or ECB XI if Leicestershire qualify for T20 Finals Day), Leicester (11:00 BST)
7-11 3rd Test, Lord's (11:00 BST)
13 ODI: Ireland v West Indies, Stormont (10:15 BST)
16 Twenty20 international, Chester-le-Street (d/n) (18:30 BST)
19 1st ODI, Old Trafford (d/n) (12:30 BST)
21 2nd ODI, Trent Bridge (d/n) (12:30 BST)
24 3rd ODI, Bristol (11:00 BST)
27 4th ODI, The Oval (d/n) (12:30 BST)
29 5th ODI, Southampton (d/n) (12:30 BST)
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made