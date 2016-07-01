West Indies in England 2017

West Indies' Darren Bravo and England's James Anderson

August

1-3 v Essex, Chelmsford
Match drawn
Report. Scorecard
6-8 v Kent, Canterbury
Match drawn
Report. Scorecard
11-13 v Derbyshire, Derby (d/n)
Match drawn
Report. Scorecard
17-21 1st Test, Edgbaston (d/n)
England won by an innings and 209 runs
Report. Scorecard

25-29 2nd Test, Headingley (11:00 BST)

September

2-3 v Leicestershire (or ECB XI if Leicestershire qualify for T20 Finals Day), Leicester (11:00 BST)

7-11 3rd Test, Lord's (11:00 BST)

13 ODI: Ireland v West Indies, Stormont (10:15 BST)

16 Twenty20 international, Chester-le-Street (d/n) (18:30 BST)

19 1st ODI, Old Trafford (d/n) (12:30 BST)

21 2nd ODI, Trent Bridge (d/n) (12:30 BST)

24 3rd ODI, Bristol (11:00 BST)

27 4th ODI, The Oval (d/n) (12:30 BST)

29 5th ODI, Southampton (d/n) (12:30 BST)

