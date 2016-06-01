ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Fixtures, results, standings, stats

|ICC Champions Trophy 2017
|Venues: The Oval, Edgbaston, Cardiff Dates: 1-18 June
Standings
|Group A
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Net run rate
|Points
|England (Q)
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1.045
|6
|Bangladesh (Q)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|3
|Australia
|3
|0
|1
|2
|-0.992
|2
|New Zealand
|3
|0
|2
|1
|-1.05
|1
|Group B
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Net run rate
|Points
|India (Q)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1.37
|4
|Pakistan (Q)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|-0.68
|4
|South Africa
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0.17
|2
|Sri Lanka
|3
|1
|2
|0
|-0.80
|2
Fixtures
June
18 Final - Pakistan v India, The Oval (10:30 BST; reserve day on 19 June)
Results
June
|1 England v Bangladesh, The Oval
|England won by 8 wickets
|Match report.Scorecard
|2 Australia v New Zealand, Edgbaston
|Match abandoned
|Match report.Scorecard
|3 Sri Lanka v South Africa, The Oval
|South Africa won by 96 runs
|Match report.Scorecard
|4 India v Pakistan, Edgbaston
|India won by 124 runs (DLS method)
|Match report.Scorecard
|5 Australia v Bangladesh, The Oval
|Match abandoned
|Match report.Scorecard
|6 England v New Zealand, Cardiff
|England won by 87 runs
|Match report.Scorecard
|7 Pakistan v South Africa, Edgbaston
|Pakistan won by 19 runs (DLS method)
|Match report.Scorecard
|8 Sri Lanka v India, The Oval
|Sri Lanka won by 7 wickets
|Match report.Scorecard
|9 New Zealand v Bangladesh, Cardiff
|Bangladesh won by 5 wickets
|Match report.Scorecard
|10 England v Australia, Edgbaston
|England won by 40 runs (DLS method)
|Match report. Scorecard
|11 India v South Africa, The Oval
|India won by eight wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|12 Sri Lanka v Pakistan, Cardiff
|Pakistan won by 3 wickets
|Match report.Scorecard
|14 England v Pakistan, Cardiff
|Pakistan win by 8 wickets
|Match report.Scorecard
|15 Bangladesh v India, Edgbaston
|India won by 9 wickets
|Match report.Scorecard
