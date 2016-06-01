ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Fixtures, results, standings, stats

Pakistan supporters, before their game against India at Edgbaston

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Venues: The Oval, Edgbaston, Cardiff Dates: 1-18 June Coverage: Highlights on BBC Two; ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; in-play highlights and text commentary on the BBC Sport website Click here for squad lists

Standings

Group A Teams Matches Won Lost N/R Net run rate Points England (Q) 3 3 0 0 1.045 6 Bangladesh (Q) 3 1 1 1 0.00 3 Australia 3 0 1 2 -0.992 2 New Zealand 3 0 2 1 -1.05 1

Group B Teams Matches Won Lost N/R Net run rate Points India (Q) 3 2 1 0 1.37 4 Pakistan (Q) 3 2 1 0 -0.68 4 South Africa 3 1 2 0 0.17 2 Sri Lanka 3 1 2 0 -0.80 2

Fixtures

June

18 Final - Pakistan v India, The Oval (10:30 BST; reserve day on 19 June)

Results

June

1 England v Bangladesh, The Oval England won by 8 wickets Match report.Scorecard

2 Australia v New Zealand, Edgbaston Match abandoned Match report.Scorecard

3 Sri Lanka v South Africa, The Oval South Africa won by 96 runs Match report.Scorecard

4 India v Pakistan, Edgbaston India won by 124 runs (DLS method) Match report.Scorecard

5 Australia v Bangladesh, The Oval Match abandoned Match report.Scorecard

6 England v New Zealand, Cardiff England won by 87 runs Match report.Scorecard

7 Pakistan v South Africa, Edgbaston Pakistan won by 19 runs (DLS method) Match report.Scorecard

8 Sri Lanka v India, The Oval Sri Lanka won by 7 wickets Match report.Scorecard

9 New Zealand v Bangladesh, Cardiff Bangladesh won by 5 wickets Match report.Scorecard

10 England v Australia, Edgbaston England won by 40 runs (DLS method) Match report. Scorecard

11 India v South Africa, The Oval India won by eight wickets Match report. Scorecard

12 Sri Lanka v Pakistan, Cardiff Pakistan won by 3 wickets Match report.Scorecard

14 England v Pakistan, Cardiff Pakistan win by 8 wickets Match report.Scorecard

15 Bangladesh v India, Edgbaston India won by 9 wickets Match report.Scorecard

Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.