ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Fixtures, results, standings, stats

ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Venues: The Oval, Edgbaston, Cardiff Dates: 1-18 June
Coverage: Highlights on BBC Two; ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; in-play highlights and text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Standings

Group A
TeamsMatches Won LostN/RNet run ratePoints
England (Q)33001.0456
Bangladesh (Q)31110.003
Australia3012-0.9922
New Zealand3021-1.051
Group B
TeamsMatchesWonLostN/RNet run ratePoints
India (Q)32101.374
Pakistan (Q)3210-0.684
South Africa31200.172
Sri Lanka3120-0.802

Fixtures

June

18 Final - Pakistan v India, The Oval (10:30 BST; reserve day on 19 June)

Results

June

1 England v Bangladesh, The Oval
England won by 8 wickets
Match report.Scorecard
2 Australia v New Zealand, Edgbaston
Match abandoned
Match report.Scorecard
3 Sri Lanka v South Africa, The Oval
South Africa won by 96 runs
Match report.Scorecard
4 India v Pakistan, Edgbaston
India won by 124 runs (DLS method)
Match report.Scorecard
5 Australia v Bangladesh, The Oval
Match abandoned
Match report.Scorecard
6 England v New Zealand, Cardiff
England won by 87 runs
Match report.Scorecard
7 Pakistan v South Africa, Edgbaston
Pakistan won by 19 runs (DLS method)
Match report.Scorecard
8 Sri Lanka v India, The Oval
Sri Lanka won by 7 wickets
Match report.Scorecard
9 New Zealand v Bangladesh, Cardiff
Bangladesh won by 5 wickets
Match report.Scorecard
10 England v Australia, Edgbaston
England won by 40 runs (DLS method)
Match report. Scorecard
11 India v South Africa, The Oval
India won by eight wickets
Match report. Scorecard
12 Sri Lanka v Pakistan, Cardiff
Pakistan won by 3 wickets
Match report.Scorecard
14 England v Pakistan, Cardiff
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
Match report.Scorecard
15 Bangladesh v India, Edgbaston
India won by 9 wickets
Match report.Scorecard

Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

