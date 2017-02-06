BBC Sport - Alastair Cook becomes first Englishman to reach 10,000 Test runs

Archive: Cook reaches 10,000 Test runs

Relive the moment Alastair Cook became the first Englishman to pass 10,000 runs in Test cricket when he reached the milestone against Sri Lanka at Chester-le-Street in May 2016.

READ MORE: Cook quits as England Test captain after record 59 Tests

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Archive: Cook reaches 10,000 Test runs

Video

Shapovalov hits umpire in face with ball

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Alastair Cook: England's record breaker

Video

Watch the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history

Video

Dembele hat-trick rounds off team move

Video

Superb things from the Super Bowl

Video

Six Nations Remix: Schoolboys & 'Salt Bae'

Video

Strauss coy on Root captaincy rumours

Video

Cook: One of England's greats

  • From the section Cricket
Video

MOTD3: What's going wrong at Leicester?

Video

Lampshades & university - Yarnold's year

Video

The story of Afcon 2017

  • From the section News

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired