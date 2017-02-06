BBC Sport - Alastair Cook becomes first Englishman to reach 10,000 Test runs
Archive: Cook reaches 10,000 Test runs
- From the section Cricket
Relive the moment Alastair Cook became the first Englishman to pass 10,000 runs in Test cricket when he reached the milestone against Sri Lanka at Chester-le-Street in May 2016.
READ MORE: Cook quits as England Test captain after record 59 Tests
Available to UK users only.
