Alastair Cook in pictures: From schoolboy to England record holder 6 Feb From the section Cricket Alastair Cook spent five years as a chorister at St Paul's Cathedral School Cook shuns the school jumper in favour of the untucked shirt look Bored with French, Alastair? Lunchtime for Cook and his fellow pupils Aged eight, Cook made 110 out of a total of 127 for St Paul's Cook (second from left) sang with Dame Kiri Te Kanawa at St Paul's. He also once performed for the Queen Cook during his St Paul's days and as a 15-year-old Alastair Cook collects the PCA Young Cricketer of the Year award in 2005 Cook makes friends during England's tour of Pakistan in 2005 Cook becomes the youngest England player to score a century on Test debut, against India in 2006 Cook gets a smacker from Graeme Swann as England celebrate winning the Ashes in 2009 Cook scored 766 runs at an average of 127.66 in England's Ashes triumph in Australia in 2010-11 Cook is named England ODI captain alongside Test skipper Andrew Strauss and T20 captain Stuart Broad Cook the tractor driver draws a crowd as he celebrates his wedding countryside-style Cook the Test captain in the midst of a 5-0 Ashes whitewash in Australia in 2013-14 Cook celebrates a thrilling victory over New Zealand in the first Test in 2015, thanks in no small part to his second-innings 162 Also in 2015, Cook celebrates breaking Graham Gooch's Test run record for England in typically understated fashion More accolades follow in 2016 when Cook becomes the youngest player to pass the landmark of 10,000 Test runs on the way to a series victory over Sri Lanka Cook, left, was visibly hurt by a 4-0 series defeat in India. Here he is with Joe Root - the man favourite to be his successor Just three days before he steps down as Test captain, Cook is joined by wife Alice, father Graham and mother Stephanie after being awarded a CBE by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace