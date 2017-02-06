Alastair Cook in pictures: From schoolboy to England record holder

Cook in school days
Alastair Cook spent five years as a chorister at St Paul's Cathedral School
Alastair Cook
Cook shuns the school jumper in favour of the untucked shirt look
Alastair Cook
Bored with French, Alastair?
Alastair Cook
Lunchtime for Cook and his fellow pupils
Alastair Cook
Aged eight, Cook made 110 out of a total of 127 for St Paul's
Alastair Cook and Dame Kiri Te Kanawa
Cook (second from left) sang with Dame Kiri Te Kanawa at St Paul's. He also once performed for the Queen
Alastair Cook
Cook during his St Paul's days and as a 15-year-old
Alastair Cook
Alastair Cook collects the PCA Young Cricketer of the Year award in 2005
Cook in Pakistan
Cook makes friends during England's tour of Pakistan in 2005
Alastair Cook
Cook becomes the youngest England player to score a century on Test debut, against India in 2006
Graeme Swann and Alastair Cook
Cook gets a smacker from Graeme Swann as England celebrate winning the Ashes in 2009
Alastair Cook
Cook scored 766 runs at an average of 127.66 in England's Ashes triumph in Australia in 2010-11
Alastair Cook, Andrew Strauss and Stuart Broad
Cook is named England ODI captain alongside Test skipper Andrew Strauss and T20 captain Stuart Broad
Alastair Cook and Alice Hunt
Cook the tractor driver draws a crowd as he celebrates his wedding countryside-style
Alastair Cook
Cook the Test captain in the midst of a 5-0 Ashes whitewash in Australia in 2013-14
Alastair Cook
Cook celebrates a thrilling victory over New Zealand in the first Test in 2015, thanks in no small part to his second-innings 162
Alastair Cook
Also in 2015, Cook celebrates breaking Graham Gooch's Test run record for England in typically understated fashion
Alastair Cook leads England off at Chester-le-Street
More accolades follow in 2016 when Cook becomes the youngest player to pass the landmark of 10,000 Test runs on the way to a series victory over Sri Lanka
Cook, left, was visibly hurt by a 4-0 series defeat in India. Here he is with Joe Root - the man favourite to be his successor
Just three days before he steps down as Test captain, Cook is joined by wife Alice, father Graham and mother Stephanie after being awarded a CBE by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace
