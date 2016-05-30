BBC Sport - Alastair Cook: Team-mates pay tribute to one of England's great batsmen
Cook: One of England's greats
- From the section Cricket
England bowlers Stuart Broad and James Anderson join former captain Andrew Strauss in paying tribute to Alastair Cook, after he became the youngest ever batsman to hit 10,000 Test runs.
READ MORE: Cook quits as England Test captain
This was first published on 30 May 2016
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired