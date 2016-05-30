BBC Sport - Alastair Cook: Team-mates pay tribute to one of England's great batsmen

Cook: One of England's greats

  • From the section Cricket

England bowlers Stuart Broad and James Anderson join former captain Andrew Strauss in paying tribute to Alastair Cook, after he became the youngest ever batsman to hit 10,000 Test runs.

READ MORE: Cook quits as England Test captain

This was first published on 30 May 2016

