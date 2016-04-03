BBC Sport - World Twenty20 final: West Indies' Brathwaite hits four sixes in final over

Brathwaite hits four sixes in final over of World T20 final

West Indies' Carlos Brathwaite hits an incredible four sixes in a row in the last over of the 2016 World Twenty20 final to give them a four-wicket victory over England.

Listen to live commentary of the latest England v West Indies T20 on BBC 5 live sports extra on Saturday 16 September from 1815 BST.

READ MORE: Brathwaite batters England to win World Twenty20

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Brathwaite hits four sixes in final over of World T20 final

Video

Low blow: Boxer's son punches rival at weigh-in

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Newcastle training can get nasty - Lascelles

Video

'Wow!' Rookie quarterback scores touchdown on first NFL start

Video

Palace's Souare relives horrific car crash

Video

Relive Kidderminster's greatest FA Cup moment

Video

Coutinho is ready to start - Klopp

Video

MOTD: The Premier League Show

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Highlights: Essex beat Bears to clinch title

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Seven reasons why Ronaldo is ridiculous

Audio

Why your sports club needs you!

Video

Big win for Swansea & marrying Thierry Henry!

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired