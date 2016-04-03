BBC Sport - World Twenty20 final: West Indies' Brathwaite hits four sixes in final over
Brathwaite hits four sixes in final over of World T20 final
- From the section Cricket
West Indies' Carlos Brathwaite hits an incredible four sixes in a row in the last over of the 2016 World Twenty20 final to give them a four-wicket victory over England.
Listen to live commentary of the latest England v West Indies T20 on BBC 5 live sports extra on Saturday 16 September from 1815 BST.
READ MORE: Brathwaite batters England to win World Twenty20
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired