Prince was unaware of runs milestone

  • From the section Cricket

Batsman Ashwell Prince tells BBC Radio Lancashire that he is pleased to have passed 1,000 Championship runs for the second consecutive season, although he admits he could have scored more.

The veteran South African for the Division Two champions in their final match of the campaign against Kent.

Prince also passed 15,000 first-class runs during his innings of 134 at Canterbury, although he said was unaware that he had passed such a significant milestone.

