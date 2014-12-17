Future tour dates: Details of forthcoming international series

Australia in New Zealand (January-February 2017)

Bangladesh in India (February 2017)

South Africa in New Zealand (February-March 2017)

Sri Lanka in Australia (February 2017)

Australia in India (February-March 2017)

England in West Indies (February-March 2017)

Ireland in England (May 2017)

New Zealand & Bangladesh tri-series in Ireland (May 2017)

South Africa in England (May-August 2017)

ICC Champions Trophy (June 2017)

ICC Women's World Cup (June-July 2017) - fixtures not yet finalised

West Indies in England (August-September 2017)

The Ashes: England in Australia (November 2017-January 2018)

T20 tri-series: England in Australia & New Zealand (February 2018)

