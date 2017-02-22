Averages and rankings for international and county cricket

Keaton Jennings
Keaton Jennings was the leading run-scorer in the 2016 County Championship with 1,548 at an average of 64.50

International cricket

ICC team and player rankings

English cricket

LV County Championship Division One averages

LV County Championship Division Two averages

Royal London One-Day Cup averages

NatWest T20 Blast averages

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Badminton shuttle

Adult Social Badminton Session
Badminton in action

Activities for 60+

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired