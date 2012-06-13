Live cricket on the BBC: Test Match Special, online video and local radio

Media playback is not supported on this device TMS: 60 years of great memories

The Women's World Cup is being hosted in England between 24 June and 23 July and the BBC will be covering it extensively.

Users of the BBC Sport website and app will be able to watch in-play highlights of 10 matches in the month-long tournament and close-of-play highlights of all the others.

The majority of games where the BBC have clips - and all England games - will be accompanied by text commentary.

Test Match Special will, as ever, provide commentary on all of England's fixtures, plus the best of the rest - at least 19 full commentaries.

The 10 selected games with in-play clips are:

24 June - England v India

28 June - South Africa v New Zealand

2 July - India v Pakistan

5 July - Sri Lanka v India

9 July - England v Australia

12 July - Australia v India

15 July - England v West Indies

18 July - Semi-final 1

20 July - Semi-final 2

23 July - Final

There will also be live coverage of the rest of England men's international matches this summer, which features Test series against South Africa and West Indies.

County cricket fans can keep across all the action from the new season with BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and local radio, plus extra commentaries from around the regions available only on the BBC Sport website and app.

How to listen to TMS BBC Radio 5 live sports extra - via digital radio; digital satellite channel 0144; Freeview channel 706; cable TV channel 864 or 908 BBC Radio 4 - via analogue radio on 198 LW; digital satellite channel 0143 BBC Sport website - via bbc.co.uk/cricket Via the BBC Red Button, via the BBC iPlayer Radio app for iPhone and Android, and via the BBC Sport app which now features live radio streaming which you can hear while reading the live text and reports Get BBC iPlayer Radio on your mobile

Online video highlights

The BBC has signed a new deal with the England and Wales Cricket Board to show online match clips and highlights.

The deal, for those in the UK only, covers England's men's and women's international matches in this country for the next four years, as well as selected county games.

You can watch up to five clips of the latest action per hour of play on the BBC Sport website, plus a short highlights package at the close of each day's play.

The BBC will also be able to broadcast video clips and end-of-day round-ups of major ICC tournaments such as the Champions Trophy in June and the Women's World Cup in June and July.

Domestic cricket coverage

BBC Local Radio will broadcast live commentary of every single county match, with increased coverage on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra most weeks.

Does cricket leave you Stumped?

BBC World Service's weekly cricket show Stumped, produced in association with Australia's ABC and All India Radio, has returned for a new series with news, views, interviews and features from around the world of cricket. It is presented by the BBC's Alison Mitchell, ABC's Jim Maxwell and AIR's Charu Sharma.

TMS contract until end of 2019

In January 2012, BBC Sport announced a new six-year radio rights deal with the England and Wales Cricket Board, which means TMS will be on air with exclusive radio commentary of all home series up to and including the end of the 2019 season, with more coverage of domestic cricket and women's internationals.

You can also access the BBC Ashes Archive at bbc.co.uk/ashesarchive for some famous historical moments from the past, as described by TMS.

International cricket broadcast via the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app on desktop, mobile and tablet is available to UK users only, but all county cricket coverage is available worldwide. County cricket coverage on 5 live sports extra is available to UK users only.

England's full fixtures (times and coverage details subject to change)

Some Red Button coverage may not be available on Freeview - further details here.