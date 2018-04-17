BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: A video snapshot of Northern Ireland's Gold Coast highlights
Northern Ireland's Gold Coast highlights
- From the section Commonwealth Games
A video snapshot of Northern Ireland's performances at the Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast.
The Northern Ireland team will return home on Tuesday with gymnast Rhys McClenaghan's gold plus seven silver and four bronze - the country's best ever medal haul at a Games held on foreign soil.
