BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: NI's Gold Coast moments

NI's Gold Coast moments

Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan's historic gold medal is among the stand out moments for Northern Ireland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Team NI finished the games with their best medal haul outside of the UK, which also featured seven silvers and four bronze medals.

Away from the competition, McClenaghan's emotional reunion with his parents, Tracy and Danny, was one of the highlights of Gold Coast 2018.

Top videos

Video

NI's Gold Coast moments

Video

Guardiola's 'beautiful football' great for English game - Lineker

Video

From Gran's house to the pub - how Kompany celebrated title win

Video

Picture perfect: Athletes' favourite Gold Coast photos

Video

So Pep, how are you feeling right now?

Video

Last-second Roses, badminton double & marathon drama

Video

'Sensational', 'sublime' - how Man City wowed pundits

Video

'Miraculous' Gordon denies Rangers three times

Video

Arsenal away form 'not good enough' - Keown

Video

Mourinho blasts Man Utd's 'bad reaction' & 'stylish' football

Video

England stun Australia to win netball gold with last-gasp goal

Video

Bushell's slip, diving disasters & dramatic celebrations

Video

Highlights: Chelsea Ladies 2-0 Manchester City Women

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing rugby

Rugbytots
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots South Surrey and West Sussex

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired