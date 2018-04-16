BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: NI's Gold Coast moments
NI's Gold Coast moments
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan's historic gold medal is among the stand out moments for Northern Ireland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Team NI finished the games with their best medal haul outside of the UK, which also featured seven silvers and four bronze medals.
Away from the competition, McClenaghan's emotional reunion with his parents, Tracy and Danny, was one of the highlights of Gold Coast 2018.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired