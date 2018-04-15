BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England stars watch netball win
It's a pile-on! England stars watch back their netball win
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England's netball stars watch back for the first time the moment they claimed Commonwealth Games gold with a shock win over hosts Australia on the Gold Coast.
WATCH MORE: Last-second winner gives England netball gold
Available to UK users only
Commonwealth Games video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired