BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Funny moments from Gold Coast 2018
Bushell's slip, diving disasters & dramatic celebrations
- From the section Commonwealth Games
BBC Sport looks back at the thrills, spills and more light-hearted moments of the Commonwealth Games 2018.
WATCH MORE: England stars watch their netball win for first time
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired