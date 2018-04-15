BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Funny moments from Gold Coast 2018

Bushell's slip, diving disasters & dramatic celebrations

BBC Sport looks back at the thrills, spills and more light-hearted moments of the Commonwealth Games 2018.

WATCH MORE: England stars watch their netball win for first time

Available to UK users only.

Video

Video

Last-second Roses, badminton double & marathon drama

Video

Watch: Bushell gets carried away by England netball team

Video

England stun Australia to win netball gold with last-gasp goal

Video

It's a pile-on! England stars watch back their netball win

Video

England pair win badminton men's doubles gold

Video

England's Adcocks win badminton mixed doubles gold

Video

Watch: Gold Coast party closes the Games

Video

Is this the weirdest celebration in sport?

Video

England women win rugby sevens bronze

Video

England's men win rugby sevens bronze

Video

Fab fours, netball history & boxing gold rush

