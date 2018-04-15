BBC Sport - Northern Ireland athletes reflect on a Commonwealth Games to remember

NI athletes reflect on a Games to remember

Members of the Northern Ireland team share their experiences of competition and life at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

They include teenage gymnast Rhys McClenaghan, who won Northern Ireland's only gold medal on the Gold Coast.

Northern Ireland won 12 medals - the best haul in a Commonwealth Games held outside the United Kingdom.

