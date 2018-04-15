BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Dani Rowe & Jon Mould on their medal joy

Dani Rowe & Jon Mould on their medal joy

Wales' Dani Rowe and Jon Mould talk to BBC Sport Wales' Lauren Jenkins after winning medals at the Commonwealth Games.

Rowe won bronze behind Australia's Chloe Hosking and New Zealand's Georgia Williams after a thrilling sprint finish to the women's road race at the Gold Coast.

Mould took silver in the men's road race behind Australian Steele von Hoff.

