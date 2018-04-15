BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Mike Bushell gets carried away by England netball team
Watch: Bushell gets carried away by England netball team
- From the section Commonwealth Games
BBC Breakfast's Mike Bushell, who fell in the pool while interviewing England's swimmers, narrowly avoids taking another dip with England's gold-medal winning netball team.
WATCH MORE: BBC Breakfast's Bushell slips into pool mid-interview
Available to UK users only.
Commonwealth Games video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired