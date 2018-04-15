Commonwealth Games: Robbie Simpson's bronze lifts Scotland to 44 medals

Bronze medallist Robbie Simpson says before the race he was aiming for a top-10 finish

Scotland finished Gold Coast 2018 with a total of 44 medals - the nation's second highest tally in Commonwealth Games history.

Marathon runner Robbie Simpson collected bronze on the final day of competition - Scotland's last medal of the Games - but his achievement was overshadowed by countryman Callum Hawkins' collapse while he was leading the race by two minutes.

Scotland's tally is the nation's highest at an overseas Games, just nine short of the record 53 won on home soil at Glasgow 2014, and left them eighth in the final Gold Coast medals table.

The tally breaks down to nine golds, 13 silvers and 22 bronzes, and was 14 medals more than the team's pre-Games target.

Placing on most medals tables are determined by the number of gold medals and the Scots won 19 golds in Glasgow, 11 in Melbourne in 2006 (total 29) and nine in Delhi in 2010 (26).

Sunday was the final day of competition, with the marathon dominating the day for Team Scotland.

Hawkins looked like taking a shock gold medal but collapsed twice in the final few kilometres and was eventually taken to hospital, with Simpson finishing third in what was an excellent performance by the 26-year-old.

Simpson was left concerned for his team-mates' wellbeing after the race, but was eventually able to enjoy his own achievement in the knowledge Hawkins was recovering.

"It's amazing and quite unexpected when I was lining up," he said. "To get that feeling of catching someone in the last 2km and getting into the medal position was unforgettable.

Scotland's medal tally compared to other CWGs Host city & year Gold Silver Bronze Total Glasgow 2014 19 15 19 53 Melbourne 2006 11 7 11 29 Gold Coast 2018 9 13 22 44 Delhi 2010 9 10 7 26 Brisbane 1982 8 6 12 26 Edinburgh 1970 6 8 12 26 Victoria 1994 6 3 11 20 Vancouver 1954 6 2 5 13 Auckland 1990 5 7 10 22 Cardiff 1958 5 5 3 13 London 1934 5 4 16 25

"Running down here with everyone cheering, friends and family in the last event of the Games, is something I'll remember forever.

"I had a target of the top 10 and thought if things go really well for me, towards the top five, but that was really ambitious."

Wheelchair racer Sammi Kinghorn finished fourth in the T54 marathon, in 1:45:02.

Earlier on Sunday, Scotland's men's basketball team lost 79-69 to New Zealand's Tall Blacks in the bronze medal match.

That defeat, and the 103-46 semi-final rout by Australia, did not detract from what was a sensational tournament by Rob Beveridge's charges, who topped their preliminary group stage with three wins from three, before securing a famous win over Nigeria.

"New Zealand is the second best team here, and for us to fight right to the very end against a great team is absolutely fantastic," Beveridge said.