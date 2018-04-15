Commonwealth Games: Swimmer Charlotte Atkinson to carry Isle of Man flag

Charlotte Atkinson came fourth and fifth in her butterfly events

Swimmer Charlotte Atkinson will carry the Isle of Man flag in the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony.

The 21-year-old Loughborough student narrowly missed out on a medal in her butterfly events in Australia.

But she became the first Manx swimmer to compete in an individual Commonwealth Games swimming final for 48 years.

Shooter Tim Kneale's silver in the men's double trap event was the island's only medal of the Games.

It also meant he became the first Manx athlete to win two medals at separate Games after his bronze at Delhi in 2010.