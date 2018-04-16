Commonwealth Games: Future bright for Wales after record-breaking Games - Phillips

Media playback is not supported on this device Commonwealth Games: Team boss Nicola Phillips 'so proud' of Wales' Gold Coast Games team

Wales' most successful Commonwealth Games will help the athletes go on to success at Olympic and Paralympic level, says the team's chef de mission, Nicola Phillips.

Team Wales won 36 medals - including 10 golds - to equal their record medal haul and golds won at previous Games.

Phillips told BBC Wales Sport she thinks this is just the beginning for many younger athletes.

"The future looks very bright," she said.

"When you look at the number of teenagers we had in the squad, those teenagers were fearless.

"They weren't put off by being in a field of world champions or world record holders.

England finished second to hosts Australia in the final medal table, with Wales' record overseas return of 36 seeing them finish seventh

"If they keep on with the personal bests, the Welsh records we had, there's no reason why they can't continue to compete with the best in the world in the way they have here."

Team a 'privilege' to look after

Wales' historic 10 golds came across seven different sports.

Lauren Price became the first Welsh woman to win a boxing gold - while both Elinor Barker and Hollie Arnold added Commonwealth golds to their Olympic/Paralympic and world titles.

Commonwealth Games: 'I needed something special' - gold winner Hollie Arnold

The youngest medal winner was 17-year-old gymnast Latalia Bevan and the oldest was lawn bowls bronze medallist Gilbert Miles - who turns 73 this year.

"Our genuine target was to get as many personal bests as possible," Phillips continued.

"That's the only thing the athletes can control. That was something we always hoped would translate into medals.

"I've been to many Commonwealth Games and Wales always has a good team spirit.

"But we're getting comments about our athletes' sportsmanship, the way they engage with the public and volunteers.

"I'm as proud of that as I am about their performances."

Sports getting rewards

Weightlifter Evans wins Wales' first gold of Games

At the previous two overseas Games - Melbourne 2006 and Delhi 2010 - Wales won 19 medals and three golds.

They sent a much bigger team to Glasgow 2014 and won 36 medals, but only five golds.

Phillips says the huge improvement in 2018 is thanks to a focus on sports science and youth development by individual sports back in Wales.

"Over the years - since those performances of 19 medals - we now know much more about how to prepare better," she continued.

"The science has helped us. Performance directors and coaches are taking on board the work being done in universities and translating that into coaching practice.

"What we did is create the environment in which the team could support each other and feel comfortable."