BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's men win rugby sevens bronze
England's men win rugby sevens bronze
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England's men come from behind to beat South Africa 21-14 to win a bronze medal in the rugby sevens at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day 11 of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: England women win rugby sevens bronze
Available to UK users only
Commonwealth Games video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired