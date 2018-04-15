Commonwealth Games: Wales finish seventh in medal table

Media playback is not supported on this device Weightlifter Evans wins Wales' first gold of Games

Wales have finished seventh in the 2018 Commonwealth Games medal table despite not adding to their tally on the final day.

Team Wales celebrated a record tally of 36 medals including 10 golds, 12 silver and 14 bronze.

Wales finished ahead of Scotland while hosts Australia topped the table with England in second.

Seven medals on the penultimate day gave Wales an historic haul.

The total medals match the highest Games haul in Glasgow in 2014, when Wales only won five golds.

The 2018 haul of 10 golds emulates the previous best in Auckland in 1990 but in those Games in New Zealand, Wales only returned with 25 medals.

No more medals

Wales were only in action in Rugby Sevens and the two marathons on the final day of competition in Australia.

In the women's marathon, Caryl Jones and Elinor Kirk placed eighth and 15th respectively.

Andrew Davies and Josh Griffiths were 11th and 15th in the men's event in searing heat which saw Scotland's Callum Hawkins collapse while leading just over a mile before the finish.

Wales internationals Hallam Amos and Justin Tipuric helped the men's Sevens team to seventh place with a 28-24 win over Kenya. Wales had earlier lost 19-12 to Scotland.

The women's team also ended the competition in seventh by defeating South Africa after losing 14-12 to Kenya.

New Zealand won both Sevens competitions.