Commonwealth Games: England win men's and women's rugby sevens bronze

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

England clinched double Commonwealth Games rugby sevens bronze as both the men's and women's teams won their respective medal matches.

England women scored three first-half tries on their way to a 24-19 victory over Canada.

But the men's team were forced to come from behind to defeat South Africa 21-14.

That brought them their first Commonwealth medal since winning silver in Melbourne in 2006.

Women's rugby sevens was making its Commonwealth debut in Australia, and New Zealand beat the hosts 17-12 in the final.

Lydia Thompson opened the scoring for England women and Deborah Fleming and Claire Allan added a try apiece before half-time.

Canada only crossed once in the first period, Bianca Farella getting five points on the board for her side as Ghislaine Landry missed the conversion.

Jessica Breach scored England's only try of the second half as Canada found their feet, adding 14 points after the break.

Natasha Hunt landed four points from the tee, scoring two of four attempted conversions, as England held on for the win.

When the men trailed 14-0 at half-time, it looked as though they would not emulate their team-mates.

But the second half told a very different story as Phil Burgess scored two second-half tries, with captain Tom Mitchell converting both, before Mitchell added a try himself to seal the win for England.