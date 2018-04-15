BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Australia beat England in squash doubles final
Australia beat England in squash men's doubles final
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Australia's David Palmer and Zac Alexander defeat England's Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller to secure gold in the men's squash doubles final.
