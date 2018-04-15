BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Scotland's Callum Hawkins collapses in marathon
Scotland's Hawkins collapses in marathon
Scotland's Callum Hawkins collapses just over one mile from the end of the marathon at the Commonwealth Games before being taken to hospital.
A Team Scotland statement said: "We are pleased to report he is sitting up and speaking with his dad and Team Scotland medical staff. He is undergoing further tests as a precaution and we all wish him a speedy recovery."
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day 11 of the Commonwealth Games here.
