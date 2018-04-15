BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Ellis & Langridge win men's doubles gold in badminton
England pair win badminton men's doubles gold
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England's Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge win the men's doubles to secure England's first men's badminton doubles title in 40 years over Indian second seeds Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.
