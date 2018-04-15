Commonwealth Games: England shock Australia to win netball gold

Media playback is not supported on this device England stun Australia to win netball gold with last-gasp goal

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

England stunned overwhelming favourites Australia to record the greatest result in their history and win a first Commonwealth Games netball gold medal.

Helen Housby scored in the final second to give England a 52-51 victory.

Having staged a dramatic comeback to beat Jamaica in the last four, the Roses matched the hosts 25-25 at half-time of their first Commonwealth final.

But they shocked the home crowd by overturning a four-point deficit in the final quarter to claim a dramatic win.

"It's my dream come true," said head coach Tracey Neville. "The girls have worked so hard over the last international phase.

"They [Australia] are the renowned, world numbers ones and to beat them at that time, I'm really, really proud - the feeling of that is amazing."

It was the first time since netball was introduced at the 1998 Games that the final did not feature Australia, the world's top-ranked team, and New Zealand.

Australia knocked out New Zealand - who were beaten 60-55 by Jamaica in the bronze medal match - in the semi-finals, but could not stop third-ranked England claiming a surprise gold.

Mentor dominates with world-class performance

Geva Mentor was named player of the year in the Australian Super League in 2017

England had only beaten Australia five times in their history before the last-gasp win on Sunday - but not since 2013 and never at a major tournament.

But having made a first major final in their history, England played with confidence throughout and it was hosts Australia who failed to deliver under pressure.

Australia head coach Lisa Alexander was forced into four changes at the break and moved goal shooter Caitlin Bassett to the bench after she was dominated by England goal keeper Geva Mentor, playing in her fifth Games.

Mentor - Bassett's captain at Sunshine Coast Lightning - matched up to the 6ft 3in shooter as England's experience in the Australian domestic league undoubtedly fuelled their astonishing victory.

Eight of England's 12-strong squad have experience playing down under - including attacker Chelsea Pitman who won the World Cup with Australia in 2011, before switching allegiance to England in 2016.

Helen Housby, second right, scored in the final second to secure England a 52-51 victory

England come from behind

Having trailed by two at three-quarter time, England fell to a four-goal deficit early in the final period and it looked like the hosts would again claim victory.

But they came back and, with the scores at 51-51 with 20 seconds remaining, England took the final centre pass of the game.

Harten - England's hero in the semi-final win - failed to sink a rushed attempt at goal with the clock down to five and Housby's effort also fell short.

But a late contact call saw Housby given a second chance, and she slotted the winner on the buzzer.

It is the best result in England's history, having previously won silver at the 1975 World Cup in a round-robin format , and Neville's side will be confident of making more history in 2019 when Liverpool hosts the World Cup.