Commonwealth Games: Scotland lose to New Zealand in men's basketball bronze medal match

New Zealand beat Scotland to basketball bronze

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

Scotland missed out on a shock bronze in the Commonwealth Games basketball after losing 79-69 to New Zealand in their medal match on the Gold Coast.

Scotland, who were thrashed 103-46 by Australia in the semi-finals, led 21-19 after the first quarter.

New Zealand turned it around to lead 41-35 at half-time, extending their advantage to 59-44 after the third.

Scotland fought back to within eight points in the final quarter, but could not complete a comeback.

Scotland coach Rob Beveridge said he was proud of his team for pushing New Zealand - who suffered a shock semi-final defeat by Canada - all the way for bronze.

"To me New Zealand were so unlucky not to get into the gold medal game," he said.

"New Zealand to me is the second best team here, and for us to fight right to the very end against a great team is absolutely fantastic."

Hosts Australia won gold after beating Canada 87-47 in the final.