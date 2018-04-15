BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Australia thump Canada to take basketball gold
Australia thump Canada to take gold
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Hosts Australia beat Canada 87-47 in an emphatic victory to secure gold in the men's basketball at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
