Commonwealth Games: Australia thump Canada to take basketball gold

Hosts Australia beat Canada 87-47 in an emphatic victory to secure gold in the men's basketball at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Follow live video coverage and text updates from day eleven of the Commonwealth Games here.

