BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Chris and Gabby Adcock retain their badminton mixed doubles title
England's Adcocks win badminton mixed doubles gold
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England's Chris and Gabby Adcock beat team-mates Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith to secure gold and defend their Commonwealth Games badminton mixed doubles title.
