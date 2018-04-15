BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: New Zealand beat Scotland to basketball bronze
New Zealand beat Scotland to basketball bronze
- From the section Commonwealth Games
New Zealand beat Scotland 79-69 to win bronze in the men's basketball at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day eleven of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: Last-second winner sends England into netball final
Available to UK users only.
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired