BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Smith wins T54 marathon silver, Lawson takes bronze
England win silver and bronze in T54 marathon
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England's John Smith wins silver in the T54 marathon at the Commonwealth Games ahead of team-mate Simon Lawson in bronze, with gold going to Australia's Kurt Fearnley.
