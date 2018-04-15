Commonwealth Games 2018: Scotland's Callum Hawkins collapses in marathon

Hawkins had looked strong early on, and opened up a significant lead on the field

Scotland's Callum Hawkins collapsed just over one mile from the end of the marathon at the Commonwealth Games when leading by almost two minutes.

In hot conditions on the Gold Coast, Hawkins looked set for gold but he began weaving across the road before falling over the kerb.

He continued for another couple of hundred metres before collapsing again, hitting his head on a roadside barrier.

Australia's Mike Shelley won the race but all thoughts were with Hawkins.

It took a couple of minutes for any medical staff to attend to Hawkins, who was lying on the road in clear distress.

BBC Sport commentator Steve Cram said it was "a disgrace" that it took so long for anyone to attend to Hawkins.

Cram added: "I'm just concerned for his welfare. He hit his head on the barrier. I'm sorry if you're watching this at home, it's really distressing. He's going to hurt himself and there's nobody anywhere near.

"We should have some more medical attention. This is a guy in real distress and someone needs to recognise it for his health at this point.

"Where on earth is the help? You cannot just wait at the finish line. They've got radios. And finally somebody arrives. I think it's disgraceful."

