Commonwealth Games: England win three T54 marathon medals as Australia claim titles

Fearnley has won seven Paralympic medals in a glittering career

Australia's Kurt Fearnley won the T54 marathon at the Commonwealth Games with England's John Smith and Simon Lawson taking silver and bronze.

Fearnley, 37, powered into an early lead and won in a Games record one hour 30 minutes 25 seconds in what is expected to be his final race.

Smith and Lawson beat Canada's Tristan Smyth in the race for the minor medals.

England's Jade Jones was third in the women's T54 wheelchair race, which was won by Australia's Madison de Rozario.

"I'm really happy, all my training was focused on the triathlon so anything today was a bonus," said Jones, who won the triathlon earlier in the Games.

A breakaway group of four led for much of the race before De Roazario broke clear to win in one hour, 44 minutes, with team-mate Eliza Ault-Connell 13 seconds adrift and Jones a further seven seconds back.

Scotland's Sammy Kinghorn, who was in the leading group faded to finish fourth, more than a minute later.

More to follow.