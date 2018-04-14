Commonwealth Catch-up: Day 10 at the Games

John Kerr, Andy Gray and Rich Hinds take one final look at Northern Ireland's Commonwealth Games performance as they secured six silver medals in boxing.

Michaela Walsh was left heartbroken after her narrow final defeat while her brother Aidan, Brendan Irvine, Kurt Walker, Kristina O'Hara and Carly McNaul were also edged out in their deciders.

Saturday's medals brings Northern Ireland's haul to one gold, seven silver and four bronze with only marathon runner Kevin Seaward competing on the final day of competition on the Gold Coast.