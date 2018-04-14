BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Walker admits McGrail was 'better man' in bantamweight final
Walker admits McGrail was 'better man' in bantamweight final
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Northern Ireland's Kurt Walker accepts that England's Peter McGrail was a deserved winner in their bantamweight final at the Commonwealth Games.
McGrail took a 4-1 split decision in the Gold Coast final.
After taking three weeks off, Lisburn man Walker says he will resume training with the Ireland squad as he begins his preparations for the Olympic qualifying campaign.
