BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Walker admits McGrail was 'better man' in bantamweight final

Walker admits McGrail was 'better man' in bantamweight final

Northern Ireland's Kurt Walker accepts that England's Peter McGrail was a deserved winner in their bantamweight final at the Commonwealth Games.

McGrail took a 4-1 split decision in the Gold Coast final.

After taking three weeks off, Lisburn man Walker says he will resume training with the Ireland squad as he begins his preparations for the Olympic qualifying campaign.

Video UK Only

Top videos

Video

Walker admits McGrail was 'better man' in bantamweight final

Video

Fab fours, netball history & boxing gold rush

Video

Last-second winner sends England into netball final

Video

England women win gold in 4x100m relay final

Video

Chelsea's second-half spirit pleases Conte

Video

England men win 4x100m relay gold

Video

Spectacular buzzer beater sends Canada to basketball final

Video

Alonso decision changed game - Hughes

Video

Nightmare moment for South African diver

Video

Toe-to-toe drama - Wales' Lee wins brilliant 81kg final

Video

Wales' Mould takes silver in the men's road race

Video

Price wins boxing gold for Wales

Video

Bronze for Wales' Rowe after thrilling road race finale

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Rugby coach giving a child a high five

Rugbytots Ltd

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired