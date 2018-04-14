BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Australia cruise to victory over England in women's basketball final
Australia cruise to women's basketball gold
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England women settle for basketball silver as favourites Australia cruise to 99-55 win in the final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day 10 of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: Last-second winner sends England into netball final
Available to UK users only
Commonwealth Games video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired