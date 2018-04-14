BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Aidan Walsh says his time will come after he loses Gold Coast final
Walsh says his time will come after Gold Coast final defeat
Commonwealth Games
Northern Ireland welterweight Aidan Walsh is already planning for his Olympic challenge after losing against England's Pat McCormack in the Commonwealth Games final.
Walsh, whose sister Michaela also lost a boxing final on Saturday, admitted that the Englishman was a deserved winner.
