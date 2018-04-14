BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: 'There's not a chance I lost that fight' - heartbroken Michaela Walsh

Northern Ireland boxer Michaela Walsh is left devastated after suffering a second narrow defeat in a Commonwealth Games final.

Walsh, 24, was edged out by home fighter Skye Nicolson in the women's featherweight final on a 3-2 split decision.

"I am going to get 'gold medal only' engraved on this," said Walsh as she pointed at her silver medal after the bout.

