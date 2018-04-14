BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: 'There's not a chance I lost that fight' - heartbroken Michaela Walsh
'There's not a chance I lost' - Walsh heartbroken after loss
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Northern Ireland boxer Michaela Walsh is left devastated after suffering a second narrow defeat in a Commonwealth Games final.
Walsh, 24, was edged out by home fighter Skye Nicolson in the women's featherweight final on a 3-2 split decision.
"I am going to get 'gold medal only' engraved on this," said Walsh as she pointed at her silver medal after the bout.
Video UK Only
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired