BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: NI cyclist Mark Downey misses road race bronze by inches
Downey misses road race bronze by inches
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Northern Ireland cyclist Mark Downey finishes an agonising fourth in the men's road race at the Commonwealth Games - inches behind bronze medallist South Africa's Clint Hendricks.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired