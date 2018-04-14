BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England beat India to win men's hockey bronze
Highlights: England beat India to win men's hockey bronze
- From the section Commonwealth Games
A Sam Ward double inspires England to a 2-1 victory over India in the men's hockey bronze-medal match at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
